Congratulations to Serbia on National Day
Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent her congratulatory message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the 219th National Day of Serbia (February 15).
The national flag of Serbia (Source: Consilium.europa.eu)Hanoi (VNA) – Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan sent her congratulatory message to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the 219th National Day of Serbia (February 15).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended their messages of congratulations to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and President of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic, respectively.
On the same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Servian counterpart Ivica Dacic./.