Congratulations to Turkey on 99th Republic Day
Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a congratulatory message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkey (October 29, 1923-2022).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also cabled similar messages to Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay and President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, respectively.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affair Bui Thanh Son sent congratulations to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu./.
