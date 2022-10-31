Politics Party General Secretary presented with Friendship Order of China A ceremony was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 31 to present China's Friendship Order to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Vietnam gives top priority to developing ties with China: Party leader Vietnam always treasures and gives top priority to developing its comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong told General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping during their talks in Beijing on October 31, following the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader.

Politics Lawmakers discuss thrift practice, wastefulness control Legislators heard a report presented by the National Assembly (NA)’s supervision group on the implementation of policies and laws regarding thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in the 2016-2021 period on October 31 – the 9th working day of the 15th NA’s ongoing 4th session in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam, China sign 13 cooperation documents Vietnam and China on October 31 signed 13 documents on bilateral cooperation across fields as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong’s ongoing official visit to China.