Conquer the Tay Giang Mountain Marathon to celebrate New Year
Illustrative image (Photo: bienphong.com.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The first ever Tay Giang Mountain Marathon on December 31 promises to bring athletes a unique experience of discovering beautiful natural features of the central province of Quang Nam.
The tournament, limited to 250 runners, is the latest mountain race announced in the country.
Organised by the Tay Giang District authorities and TAAD Group, the 18km route will bring competitors through the jungle, streams, and moss fields before reaching the peak of K'lang Mountain, which is home to the thousand-year-old forest of azalea.
Athletes will vie for top places and a total of 72 million VND (3,000 USD) for men and women in two age groups from 18 to under 40 and over 40.
Organisers will also deliver presents to the oldest and youngest marathoner. Significantly, the last competitor to the finish line will also receive a complimentary gift for their 'never give-up' spirit.
All cash collected from the race will be given to the Tay Giang district's charity fund for 140 orphan children.
The marathon is part of the district's two-day culture and sports event.
Before the race day, athletes will have a chance to join different activities with local residents, mainly Co Tu ethnics.
They will learn more about conservation activities by helping to raise awareness about protecting the environment and nature.
Local people believe that azalea is a treasure from heaven. The flowers and trees cover an area of 450ha on K'lang Mountain, about 2,000m above sea level. No other kind of tree can get in this area of azalea.
A traditional craft and agricultural produce fair will be organised to introduce local specialities to visitors. In addition, Co Tu ethnic artisans will be at the fair to demonstrate their wood carving, basket and handloom weaving skills.
A photo contest exhibition about Tay Giang's people and nature will give visitors more information about the destination.
Typical cuisine cooked by residents will bring a new taste to foodies competing.
After the race, a music and dance performance will be organised on New Year's Eve with the participation of famed artists.
They are Siu Black, a celebrated rocker from the Central Highlands; Danh Zoram, a young singer from Tay Giang district; The Kollect, a four-member band from Hanoi with their unique style of music; and DJ Ez, who will fill the night with electronic melodies combining modern music and beautiful ethnic materials.
Artists and participants will also participate in a countdown to welcome the New Year.
Other activities at the event are camping, kayaking and a campfire which is an indispensable part of every festival in the highlands, especially for the Co Tu community. Everyone gathers to sing and dance, bringing a special experience for each visitor to the event./.