Politics ☀ Morning digest February 23 The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics National master planning needs mindset breakthroughs: experts The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 22 consulted experts and scientists about a report on orientations for the national master planning for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.

Politics First Vietnamese research institute launched in Australia The first research institute on Vietnam in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI) was launched by Australia's RMIT University, Asia Society Australia, Asialink and the Australia-Vietnam Leadership Dialogue during a virtual ceremony in Melbourne on February 22.