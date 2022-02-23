Conservative Party backs Vietnam-UK ties promotion: Chairman
Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long presents a gift to Co-Chair of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) – The Conservative Party always supports the British Government to promote relations with Vietnam and other countries and trading partners in East Asia and Southeast Asia, Co-Chair Oliver Dowden has affirmed.
He made the statement while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long in London on February 22, during which the sides exchanged ideas on bilateral relations and discussed ways to reinforce the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership.
Dowden said his party backs the UK's participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which groups 11 members, including Vietnam.
Lauding Vietnam's development achievements, efforts in response to COVID-19, and strong commitments in dealing with climate change, he expressed his delight at the two Governments’ stepping up climate change cooperation. He mentioned the February trip to Vietnam of Alok Sharma, British Cabinet Minister and President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) for the implementation of the conference’s outcomes.
Dowden wished the two nations will strengthen joint works in such sectors of their strength and potential as trade and renewable energy.
For his part, Long stressed the Vietnam-UK ties are at its best stage of development with great opportunity for stronger collaboration ahead. The bilateral trade hit 6.6 billion USD, up 17 percent annually, the diplomat highlighted, adding he believes that the figure will continue to rise for the sake of Vietnamese and UK enterprises and peoples.
Long informed his host that Vietnam's foreign policy priority is always to strengthen and promote relations with neighboring countries and strategic partners, including the UK.
He asked Dowden to assist Vietnam in implementing cooperation projects and programmes with the UK, and facilitate the exchange of delegations between the two countries in the coming time.
Dowden affirmed his willingness to support Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in promoting the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, and will coordinate with the Embassy in implementing specific activities serving such promotion across all fields./.