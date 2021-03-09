Construction of underground section of Nhon-Hanoi Station railway to start in May
Tunnel boring machines (TBM) have been assembled and tested for digging work (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Construction of a 4-km underground section of the Hanoi urban railway line No.3 (Nhon-Hanoi Station) will commence after May 1, with four underground stations from Station 9 in Kim Ma to Station 12 in Hanoi Station.
According to Le Trung Hieu, Vice Director of the Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB), tunnel boring machines (TBM) have been assembled and tested for digging work. The first TBM is to be handed over to the investor soon.
Hieu said that 20-45 technicians from the Republic of Korea, Italy and Fecon – a contractor of the project – will operate the machine.
With the scheduled progress of 10km per day, in optimal conditions, the digging work for the 4-km section will complete in about 400 days, said Hieu, adding that all safety standards will be ensured.
Hieu said that the second TBM is expected to be put into operation in June.
As scheduled, a 8.5km section of the urban railway line No.3 from Nhon to Kim Ma (University of Transport) will become operational in late 2021, while the 4km underground section will be put into operation in late 2022. Additional 8km underground section is expected to be constructed from Hanoi Station to Hanoi’s southern district of Hoang Mai.
The urban railway line No.3 has an investment of about 30.1 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) comes from official development assistance of the French Development Agency and loans from the French Government.
The urban railway line No.3, connecting Nhon and Hanoi Station, will span 12.5km, running through six districts: Nam Tu Liem, Bac Tu Liem, Cau Giay, Ba Dinh, Dong Da and Hoan Kiem. It consists of 12 stations including eight elevated and four underground./.