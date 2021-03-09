Society Hai Phong city lifts lockdown of two last locations The northern port city of Hai Phong has removed the 14-day lockdown for the last two locations, namely hamlet 4 of Loi Dong village, Thuy Nguyen district and Block 112 of Du Hang worker's residential area, Du Hang ward, Le Chan district from midnight on March 9.

Society Raft of voluntary activities mark Youth Month The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s members are carrying out various activities nation-wide to mark the Youth Month in March.

Society New Zealand supports pandemic-hit informal female workers in central Vietnam The Embassy of New Zealand and ActionAid Vietnam will together provide support for women workers in informal sectors in central Da Nang City and Thua Thien-Hue province under a new partnership.

Society Hanoi relic sites, tourist attractions reopen Relic sites and tourist attractions in Hanoi reopened on March 8 with safety precautions put in place, after they were temporarily closed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.