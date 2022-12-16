Business Phu Yen’s communications work on IUU fishing proved effective No cases of violation of foreign waters have been recorded by Phu Yen province’s fishing vessels since 2019, according to the provincial Department of Fisheries.

Business Noi Bai airport expects 80,000 passengers on peak day during Lunar New Year season The Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi is expected to serve 450 flights and up to 80,000 passengers on the peak day during the travel season for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest traditional festival.

Business Measures sought to facilitate customs clearance at Vietnam-China border gates Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh and Executive Vice Chairwoman of People's Government of China’s Guangxi Cai Lixin recently discussed measures to facilitate customs clearance of goods via border gates of the two countries.