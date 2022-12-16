Construction starts for biomass power plant using rice husk fuel in Hau Giang
Hau Giang Bioenergy Joint Stock Company (HBE) held a groundbreaking ceremony for a biomass power plant using rice husk as fuel with a total investment of 875 billion VND (36.5 million USD) in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang on December 15.
The groundbreaking ceremony of Hau Giang Biomass Power Plant Project. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
Truong Ngoc Thuy Trang, director of HBE, said that the Hau Giang Biomass Power Plant Project, with a capacity of 2x10 MW, is expected to be completed and put into use in the fourth quarter of 2024.
When put into operation, the plant in Thuan An ward, Long My town would be a grid-connected biomass power plant, contributing to diversifying power generation sources and ensuring energy security in the province in particular and the Mekong Delta region in general, said Trang.
In addition, the project will provide about 125 GWh per year of electricity, create jobs for workers, and contribute to the provincial socio-economic development with estimated revenue at about 200 billion VND per year./.