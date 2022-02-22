Japanese firm seeking investment opportunity in biomass power in Binh Phuoc
Japan’s Erex Co Ltd. is considering building a biomass power plant with a capacity of 100-150MW in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, Erex Chairman Honna Hitoshi said on February 22.
At the working session (Photo: binhphuoc.gov.vn)
This is one of the 10 biomass power projects with a combined capacity of 1,500MW planned by the firm, Honna told provincial leaders during their meeting in Binh Phuoc.
According to the Chairman, Vietnam and Binh Phuoc in particular have substantial potential for biomass energy development, which, however, has yet to be fully tapped.
Hitoshi expressed his hope that the plant would help to create clean energy, cut carbon emissions and bring about economic benefits to the province.
Nguyen Manh Cuong, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said local leaders are interested in biomass power development in order to diversify the electricity supply.
Two enterprises are considering investment in biomass power in Bu Dang and Bu Gia Map districts with a capacity of around 170MW, he said, noting that Binh Phuoc has suggested the Ministry of Industry and Trade include the 10MW DIVI Binh Phuoc biomass power plant in the national power development scheme.
Binh Phuoc will create optimal conditions and offer incentives for enterprises to invest in the province, which would be a step forward in green and renewable energy development in the locality, he stressed.
At the meeting, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Tue Hien and representatives of Erex and T&T Group signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation investment in biomass energy in Binh Phuoc with a capacity of 100-150MW in the time ahead./.