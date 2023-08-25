Business High-level forum on start-up ecosystem held in Quang Nam The High-level Forum on Promoting the Innovative Startup Ecosystem Quang Nam 2023 was held in the central province of Quang Nam on August 24, as part of the National Startup Programme 2023 and the fourth Techfest Quang Nam 2023.

Business Vietnam, UK seek to optimise efficiency of bilateral FTA The second meeting of the Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) Trade Committee took place in Hanoi on August 24 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and British Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston.

Business Kien Giang to host first national architecture expo The architecture expo 2023 will be organised on Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang from September 8 - 10.

Business Immediate actions required to prevent forest loss in coffee production: official The coffee industry must take action immediately to prevent forest loss and avoid another “yellow card” warning from the EU as with the fisheries sector over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, said Director of the National Agricultural Extension Centre (NAEC) Le Quoc Thanh.