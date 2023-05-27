Cooking, dance classes help popularise Vietnamese culture in Venezuela
The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental Polytechnic University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of the Latin American country held a ceremony on May 26 to wrap up a cooking class and a “non” (Vietnamese conical hat) dance class at the school.
A "non" dance performance at the ceremony held at UNEFA on May 26 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the National Experimental Polytechnic University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of the Latin American country held a ceremony on May 26 to wrap up a cooking class and a “non” (Vietnamese conical hat) dance class at the school.
In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Vu Trung My thanked the Venezuelan Ministry of Defence and UNEFA for opening the cooking and “non” dance classes.
He congratulated the learners on completing the courses and expressed his hope that they will help introduce the typical dishes and the iconic “non” dance of Vietnam to Venezuelan people.
For his part, UNEFA Rector Pascualino Angiolillo appreciated the Vietnamese Embassy’s assistance for the organisation of the classes, which he described as meaningful activities honouring the cultural identities and values of Vietnam.
He said the classes helped learners as well as lecturers at UNEFA gain a better understanding of the Vietnamese culture, thus helping enhance the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.