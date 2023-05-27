Videos Overseas Vietnamese shines at int’l floral competition Serbian - Vietnamese designer Cao Thi Huyen, also known as Rose Cao, made history by becoming the first Overseas Vietnamese to win a major prize at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show 2023 in London.

Culture - Sports Whale worshipping festival held in Ha Tinh province The Nhuong Ban Whale Worshipping Festival, a national intangible cultural heritage, was held in Cam Nhuong commune, Cam Xuyen district, the central province of Ha Tinh on May 26.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends 14th Asian Festival of Children’s Content Kim Dong Publishing House and 10 other publishing houses of Vietnam have joined the 14th Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC), which is being held in Singapore.