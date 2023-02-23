Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai (third, from right) on February 22 receives Szojka Éva Szilvia, Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City . (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Permanent Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai on February 22 received Szojka Éva Szilvia, Consul General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City, who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure in Vietnam.

Mai applauded the positive and important contributions by the diplomat to developing a cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Hungary as well as between Ho Chi Minh City with Hungarian partners.

Szojka Éva Szilvia highlighted that the two countries always support each other, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, despite many difficulties, the Hungarian Consulate General successfully organised activities in Ho Chi Minh City relating to tourism, cuisine, and education.

She that during her tenure, she was particularly paying attention to three specific areas of water resource management, agricultural development, and digital transformation. Each year Hungary still offered 200 scholarships for Vietnamese students.

Mai said that he will closely cooperate with her successor, creating better conditions for the Consulate General of Hungary to operate in Ho Chi Minh City, including promoting activities in the three areas and other ones relating to trade and investment between the two sides, contributing to promoting their bilateral relations.

On this occasion, Mai presented the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to the Hungarian outgoing diplomat in recognition of her contribution to the city./.