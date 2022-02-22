Cooperatives to be supported in digital transformation
The Vietnam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) has suggested the People’s Committees of cities and provinces earmark capital to establish a coordinating centre that supports the development of cooperatives, especially in digital transformation.
The centre will mobilise and use resources to boost the development of collective economy and cooperatives in localities, the alliance said.
The VCA added that it will closely coordinate with localities to step up consultation and assistance to cooperatives in trade promotion, high-tech application, personnel training, credits and legal matters.
It is scheduled to put into operation an information-technology project to serve the consultation work by 2025.
The alliance forecast that cooperatives will grow further in the time ahead, and need more assistance in product consumption, the application of new technologies, digital transformation and management.
Currently, 11 provincial cooperative alliances have been supported by local authorities to establish centres introducing their products and promoting trade activities, which are working fruitfully./.