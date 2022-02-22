Business President meets with scientists, experts of Vietnam Economic Association President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 22 hosted a reception for scientists and experts of the Vietnam Economic Association (VEA), during which he hailed the VEA's contributions to the country over the past nearly five decades.

Business Samsung Vietnam supports smart factory development The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam on February 22 signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in smart factory development.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches flight delay/cancellation insurance In order to help customers feel secure during each trip, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, in cooperation with Post and Telecommunication Joint Stock Insurance Corporation (PTI), has launched flight delay/cancellation insurance FLY PRO.

Business Dong Thap works to raise quality of exported mangoes The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, one of Vietnam's key fruit growing localities, is focusing on improving the quality of its exported mangoes.