Society Eni Vietnam presents computers to medical sector in HCM City Eni Vietnam BV, a unit of Italian energy group Eni, has presented 129 sets of desktop computers to Ho Chi Minh City to help with the COVID-19 prevention and control work at communal-level health stations.

Society Workers to have four National Day days off Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from September 1 to 4 on the occasion of National Day, according to the Office of the Government.

Society Traditional taxis make a comeback In recent years, when app-based ride-hailing services appeared and grew stronger in Vietnam, many people gradually turned away from traditional taxis.

Society Vietnamese airlines reroute flights to avoid airspace near Taiwan Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.