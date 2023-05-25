Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 25 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters third working day The 15th National Assembly (NA)’s fifth session entered the third working day in Hanoi on May 24 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, which was televised on the NA Television's channel.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang pays working visit to Japan Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with former Prime Minister of Japan Suga Yoshihide, Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro, and President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko in Tokyo on May 24 as part of his working visit to Japan.

Politics PM: Vietnam welcomes Indian investment in infrastructure Vietnam welcomes partners, including those from India, who are interested in investing in infrastructure, especially strategic infrastructure in the country, including transportation, energy, digital, and climate-adaptive infrastructure, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told CEO of the Adani Group’s Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ) Karan Adani during a reception in Hanoi on May 24.