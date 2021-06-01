COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surge as national lockdown begins
New COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surged to 7,105 on June 1, the first day of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health announced that Selangor state continues to log the highest number of new infections with 2,608, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.
To date, the country’s tally has reached 579,426.
Only businesses in essential sectors are allowed to operate during the two-week lockdown. Children under 12 years old are prohibited from going to public places except for cases of emergency, medical treatment, education and exercise.
Data from the Malaysian Health Ministry showed that up to 82,341 people under age 18 of the country were infected with COVID-19, primarily those in the 13-17 age group.
Meanwhile, in Cambodia, the pandemic has spread to all of its 25 localities, the Khmer Times newspaper reported in an article marking the 100th day of the February 20 community event that marked the beginning of the third wave of outbreaks.
Some 2.6 million people were vaccinated while the Cambodian government plans to inoculate a total of 10 million to reach herd immunity in this year.
The country reported 616 new cases and six deaths on June 1, bringing the total to 30,710 and 220, respectively, according to its Ministry of Health./.