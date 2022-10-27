Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – COVID-19 infection was the principal cause of death in Malaysia in 2021, at 31,063 deaths from the total of 157,251 medically certified fatalities reported, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

DOSM said ischaemic heart disease was the second highest cause of death at 13.7%, followed by pneumonia (11.1%), cerebrovascular disease (6.5%) and transport accidents (1.9%).

COVID-19 infection was the main cause of death for males and females with 17,708 and 13,355 deaths, respectively, it added in the statement.

All age groups recorded COVID-19 infection as the leading cause of death except for 0-14 years where transport accidents was the main cause.

Nine states recorded COVID-19 infection as the principal cause of death in 2021, except for Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis and Terengganu which reported ischaemic heart disease as the major death cause./.