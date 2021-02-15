Festival Hanoi’s Huong Pagoda Festival suspended to curb spread of COVID-19 Hanoi’s outlying My Duc district was ordered to suspend the annual Huong Pagoda Festival and stop receiving visitors in an attempt to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung has said.

Destinations Co Loa Ancient Citadel a unique tourist attraction in capital city Co Loa now is serving as not only a cultural relic and evidence of ancient Vietnamese’ creativeness and technical level, but also an ideal destination for visitors.

Travel Vietnamese tourism - From zero to Number 1 From a “low-cost” destination 20 years ago, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made substantial breakthroughs and become a regular in the last five years on “must-see” lists for international tourists, according to an article on the Lao Dong newspaper.