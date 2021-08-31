World Vietnam calls for restraint, negotiations to solve Israel-Palestine conflict Vietnam called on parties involved to exercise maximum restraint; protect civilians, especially women and children; and focus on dialogues and negotiations, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 30 regarding the situation in the Middle East, including Palestine.

World Thai cabinet approves 44 billion bath in COVID-19 relief measures The Thai cabinet on August 30 approved a further 44.3 billion THB in COVID-19 relief measures, a government spokesman said, as the country struggles to tackle the worst coronavirus outbreak to date.

World CPTPP Council to discuss UK application on September 1 Ministers from 11 member countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) agreed to schedule an online meeting on September 1 to discuss the UK application to join the deal.

World Laos: COVID-19 infections on the rise Laos reported 155 new COVID-19 infections and two more fatalities on August 29, lifting its national count and death toll to 14,816, and 14, respectively.