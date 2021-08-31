COVID-19 forces Laos’ capital to impose curfew for first time
People travel in Vientiane (File photo: AFP/VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Authorities of Laos’ Vientiane capital have increased COVID-19 restrictions and imposed a curfew from 10pm to 5am in the city.
This is the first time that a curfew has been imposed in Vientiane since COVID-19 broke out in the country.
Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone cited the situation in neighbouring countries, the influx of returning migrant workers from Thailand, and residents’ noncompliance to respect COVID-19 restrictions as reasons for new cases detected in the community.
Therefore, residents of Vientiane must strictly comply with the government’s COVID-19 prevention and control order, as well as new measures in place.
Residents in red zones across Vientiane are prohibited from entering other provinces, while those in red zones of other provinces are banned from entering the capital, except for those authorised by the COVID-19 Taskforce.
These increased restrictions will remain in place until the transmissions in the community are under control, according to the order.
Laos documented 199 new infections in the past 24 hours, including 64 in the community, the country’s Ministry of Health announced on August 31.
As daily local cases were found in various provinces, Vientiane saw the highest number with 24, with many of them being in factories.
In a press conference on August 30, the Lao Health Ministry warned of the third wave of outbreaks in the country and a rising number of children and pregnant women infected with COVID-19.
The Lao government has asked localities to keep a close watch on border regions through strict patrols and medical screenings.
To date, the country’s tally has reached 15,015, with 14 fatalities./.