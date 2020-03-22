Medical workers conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on late March 22 confirmed seven new COVID-19 infection cases, raising the total number in Vietnam to 113.



March 22 also witnessed the biggest increase in the number of infections in a single day as the country reported a total of 19 new cases.



The 107th case is a 25-year-old daughter of the 86th patient, residing in Hanoi’s Thanh Xuan district.



The 108th patient is a 19-year-old student who returned to Vietnam from the UK on flight VN054 (seat number 3K). He has been quarantined since his arrival in Vietnam on March 18.



The 109th patient is a 42-year-old lecturer of a university in the UK. He came back to Vietnam on March 15 on flight TG560 (seat number 37E) after transiting in Bangkok, Thailand. He had been quarantined at a military school in Hanoi’s Son Tay town before be transferred to the National Hospital of Tropical Disease in Dong Anh district.



The 110th case is a 19-year-old student returning to Vietnam from the US on March 19. He flew home on flight JL571 (seat number 1A) after transiting in Japan. He had close contact with a confirmed patient in the US on March 8.



When entering Vietnam, the patient had fever symptoms so he was brought to the National Hospital of Tropical Disease in Dong Anh district for quarantine and treatment.



The 111th patient, 25, is a female student who came back home from France on March 19 on flight VN018 (seat number). The patient had sample taken for testing at Noi Bai International Airport before being brought to a concentrated quarantine area in Hung Yen province.



The 112th case is also a student returning from France. The 30-year-old patient flew home on flight VN018 (seat number 22C) on March 18. Previously, she worked as a part-time waitress at a Vietnamese noodle restaurant in France where she had close contact with a suspected case who got cough recently.



The Hanoi Centre for Disease Prevention and Control took her sample for testing before bringing her to a concentrated quarantine area in Hung Yen province.



Lastly, the 113th patient is an 18-year-old female student returning to Vietnam from the UK on flight VN054 (seat number 2A) on March 18. She was quarantined and her sample was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.



All the patients have been quarantined and treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh district, and in stable health condition./.

VNA