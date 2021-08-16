World Thailand revises down GDP growth forecast due to surging COVID-19 cases Thailand on August 16 downgraded its economic growth forecast for 2021 as the country is battling its worst COVID-19 wave, which has brought record numbers of new infections and deaths.

World Malaysian PM appointed as interim premier after resignation Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has handed his resignation to King Al-Sultan Abdullah but will stay on as interim premier, the Royal Palace said on August 16.

World Thailand's largest coal miner buys gas-fueled power plant in US Thailand's biggest coal mining company Banpu has invested 430 million USD to acquire a 100 percent stake in a large-scale gas-fired power plant in the US, hurrying to move away from its main business, which has a large environmental impact, to a green business.

World Indonesia’s Merapi volcano erupts, spewing ash Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on August 16, spewing clouds of ash while red lava flowed down its crater after several explosions.