COVID-19: Lao capital extends school closure; Cambodia faces increasing infections
The authorities in Laos’ capital Vientiane has announced the extension of its school closure order to prevent COVID-19 spread, while Cambodia has posted increases in its number of infections for the third consecutive day after reopening its border with Thailand.
The Vientiane’s decision, covering both public and private educational facilities, came following a rebound of community cases of coronavirus. Schools are now encouraged to switch to online teaching.
On August 16, the Lao Ministry of Health confirmed 349 new infections, including 37 domestic ones, in the past 24 hours.
To date, Laos’ total COVID-19 caseload amounted to 10,441, including nine deaths.
Meanwhile, Cambodia on August 21 announced 21 deaths and 593 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest figures since the Cambodia – Thailand border reopened on August 13.
According to the Phnom Penh Post, authorities in four of the Cambodian border provinces – Banteay Meanchey, Koh Kong, Battambang and Pursat – confirmed on August 15 that since the early hours of August 13, there have been large crowds of migrant workers returning from Thailand, many of them through Banteay Meanchey.
Banteay Meanchey provincial Information department director Sek Sokhom said on August 15 that the province had recorded 1,941 migrant workers in total, with 585 arriving on August 13 and 1,356 on August 14. He said 70 of them tested positive for COVID-19.
As of August 16, Cambodia recorded a total of 86,041 COVID-19 cases, including 81,202 recoveries and 1,704 deaths./.