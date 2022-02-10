COVID-19 support packages benefit over 5.57 million people in Hanoi
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Since the beginning of July 2021, Hanoi has provided assistance using COVID-19 support packages for over 5.57 million people, with the total amount topping 7 trillion VND (308.5 million USD).
Of the total, over 2.46 trillion VND was sourced from budgets supporting employers and employees affected by the pandemic, 4.09 trillion VND came from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, and 438 billion VND from socialised sources.
Among the beneficiaries, there are over 608,000 freelancers receiving 1.5 million VND each, with a combined amount of over 900 billion VND.
The implementation of support packages has helped people, labourers and employers overcome difficulties, stabilise their lives, and revitalise the labour market./.