Society President decides to present Labour Order to national women's football team President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to present first-class Labour Orders to the national women's football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung in recognition of their outstanding performance in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, helping Vietnam win a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.

Society “Red Spring” festival to kick off on February 12 The 15th edition of the Xuan Hong (Red Spring) blood donation festival will take place from February 12 – 20, the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) has announced.

Society Probe launched to search origin of fake news on peacekeeping officer’s death The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations is joining hands with relevant agencies to identify a person who posted fake news on social media stating that a Vietnamese peacekeeper passed away in Uganda, the Department announced on February 9.

Society Motorbike taxi services returns in Hanoi Motorbike taxi services have been allowed to resume operations in Hanoi after a six-month hiatus to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the municipal Department of Transport.