COVID-19: Thai schools reopen, Indonesia and Philippines record new cases
Students in Thailand (Source: Bangkok Post)
Hanoi (VNA) – Schools across Thailand reopened on July 1 after months of online teaching due to restriction measures against COVID-19.
Preventive measures are still seriously applied at schools.
Thailand has gone through 37 days in a row without new local transmissions.
As of July 1, the country recorded 3,173 COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths.
The same day, the Indonesian Ministry of Health reported more 1,385 COVID-19 cases and 58 fatalities, bringing the tallies to 57,770 and 2,934, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Philippines’ health ministry confirmed more 999 infections and four deaths, raising the total to 38,511 and 1,270 respectively./.