HCM City (VNA) – Consumer price index in Ho Chi Minh City rose by 0.12 percent monthly and 2.5 percent annually in April, according to the municipal Statistical Office on April 29.



Among 11 commodity groups, eight recorded monthly price increases, led by transportation (1.35 percent). It was followed by culture, entertainment and tourism (0.62 percent), goods and other services (0.12 percent), beverages and cigarettes (0.09 percent), medicine and medical services (0.05 percent), education (0.04 percent), food and catering services (0.04 percent), apparel, headwear and footwear (0.01 percent).



Lower prices were seen in housing, electricity and water supply, fuel and construction materials (0.24 percent), household equipment and appliances (0.08 percent). Post and telecommunication prices stayed the same during the month.



Gold and USD prices went up 0.19 percent and 0.17 percent, respectively month-on-month.-VNA