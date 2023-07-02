At a working session between the CPV delegation and the UNCTAD Office. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac paid a working visit to Switzerland from June 26 to July 2.

During the visit, the delegation met with and held working sessions with First Vice President of the Swiss Council of States Eva Herzog; Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan; head of the Swiss Interdepartmental Agency on Anti-Corruption Alexandra Baumann; General Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Markus Seiler; Mayor of Bern Alec von Graffenried; Co-President of the Swiss Labour Party Amanda Loset; General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland Massimilano Ay; and President of the Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association Anjuska Weil.

Trac, who is also Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, informed the hosts about Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past nearly four decades of renewal, goals and development strategies following the 13th National Party Congress. He also learned about Switzerland's experience in combating corruption.

He thanked the Swiss Government, people, and political parties that have ties with the CPV for always supporting Vietnam’s construction and development.

The Vietnamese official suggested the two sides continue maintaining the exchange of delegations at all levels via the Party, State and people-to-people diplomatic channels in the near future.

Politburo member Phan Dinh Trac (R) and Co-President of the Swiss Labour Party Amanda Loset. (Photo: VNA)

He also proposed the swift completion of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the effective implementation of the Vietnam-Switzerland cooperation programme for the 2021-2024 period, and other signed agreements. He called for stronger cooperation at global and regional forums for the benefit of the two countries' people, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world, the Swiss leaders affirmed that Switzerland considers Vietnam a top important partner in Southeast Asia and wanted to further promote ties in different areas, especially in economy, trade, investment and global issues for the common benefit of the two countries.

They also introduced Switzerland’s anti-corruption strategy for the 2021-2024 period with specific measures and real-life experience.

Hailing Vietnam’s achievements in economic development, poverty reduction, health care and education as well as its active and responsible contributions to the international community, UNCTAD Secretary-General Grynspan promised to continue working closely with Vietnam on specific projects in the coming time.

On this occasion, Trac also met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to Geneva, and representatives of the overseas Vietnamese community in the European country./.