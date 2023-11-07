Politics Festival to celebrate Vietnam – Laos special friendship The Vietnam-Laos special friendship festival 2023 will take place in Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue from December 11 – 15, as part of the activities to celebrate the 61-year diplomatic relations and 46 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two countries.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics 15th NA marks 11th working day with Q&A session The 15th National Assembly entered its 11th working day of the sixth session in Hanoi on November 6 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam joins Defence & Security 2023 show in Thailand A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army Sen. Lieut. Gen Phung Si Tan attended the Defence & Security 2023 show that opened in Thailand on November 6, with over 500 leading defence manufacturers from 45 countries globally taking part.