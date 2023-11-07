CPV delegation pays working visit to Venezuela
A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, is paying a visit to Venezuela at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).
Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (L) and PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello sign an agreement on cooperation between the CPV and PSUV (Photo: VNA)Caracas (VNA) - A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, is paying a visit to Venezuela at the invitation of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).
During their stay from November 3-7, the delegation laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue and a temple commemorating Venezuelan Hero Simón Bolívar. They had a meeting with Venezuelan President and PSUV President Nicolás Maduro, and held talks with a delegation of the PSUV, during which the two sides signed a cooperation agreement between the two Parties.
The delegation also had working sessions with leaders of a number of ministries, sectors and localities of Venezuela to promote partnership between the two countries in various fields.
At the meetings and talks with Venezuelan leaders, Trac affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always treasure the Vietnam-Venezuela friendship, and support the the constitutional government led by President Nicolás Maduro as well as efforts to promote political dialogue on the basis of respect for the Constitution and the aspirations of the Venezuelan people.
Vietnam is ready and hopes to foster and lift up the bilateral ties, optimising each other’s strengths and making contributions to the national development in both countries based on the solidarity and shared viewpoints on international issues as well as common interests, he said.
Maduro and PSUV leaders affirmed the close and firm relations between the two Parties and countries, and showed his admiration for the glorious historical victory of the Vietnamese people during the cause of national liberation and national reunification in the past, as well as the resounding achievements in the economic field today, affirming that Vietnam is forever an example for Venezuela, and Uncle Ho is always the belief that Venezuela looks towards.
He underscored that the two countries are experiencing a new situation and entering a new cooperation period, requiring the two sides to further foster their cooperation in politics, economy, ideology, culture, and technology, this lifting the relationship between the two countries and two ruling parties to the highest level.
Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (L) and Venezuelan President and PSUV President Nicolás Maduro (Photo: VNA)Trac and leaders of the Party and State of Venezuela agreed to promote the role of the two ruling parties in removing difficulties, strengthening and expanding practical and comprehensive collaboration, and increasing the exchange of experience and theory. The two sides should organise the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Venezuela Inter-Governmental Committee and activities to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.
Leaders of the Party and State of Venezuela affirmed that they will create optimal conditions for the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) to resume and expand cooperation in the field of oil and gas in Venezuela, and promoting the bilateral partnership in agriculture and fishery. They agreed to broaden bilateral collaboration in the fields of traditional medicine, including the development of the acupuncture model in Venezuela.
On this occasion, Trac and PSUV First Vice President Diosdado Cabello signed an agreement on cooperation between the CPV and PSUV, paving the way for the two sides to further expand and develop their traditional solidarity and ties.
Trac, who is also Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, and Standing Vice Chairman of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, had working sessions with the Venezuelan Auditor General, Prosecutor General, Minister of Public Affairs, and Minister of Popular Power for Interior, Justice and Peace to exchange experience in corruption prevention and control and discuss cooperation in the fields of internal affairs and law between the two parties and countries.
Within the framework of the visit, the CPV delegation also visited International University of Communications (LAUICOM) and attended the opening of a photo exhibition on the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela, which was jointly organised by the Vietnam News Agency and the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela.
They also had a meeting with representatives from the group of former guerrillas participated in the Nguyen Van Troi campaign in October 1964 and awarded the National External Information Service Awards 2023 to the group of authors of the radio programme entitled "Vietnam in Venezuela" of Oyeven Radio./.