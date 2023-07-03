At the landslide scene (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - The Investigation Police Agency of Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have launched criminal proceedings against a case violating construction regulations in accordance with Article 298 of the Criminal Code 2015 (revised and supplemented in 2017), which resulted in a landslide that left two dead and five others injured on June 29.

Col. Tran Vinh Phu, Chief of the city’s Division of Public Security, said upon hearing the news, the Director of the provincial Department of Public Security directed the Investigation Police Agency of Da Lat city to thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident.

The agency summoned about 20 people involved for questioning, and at the same time, conducted an on-site examination and collected relevant documents to clarify violations.

The incident occurred at around 2am on Hoang Hoa Tham street, with a section of a 380m-long and 13.4m-tall embankment falling down, pouring soil and rocks onto a makeshift tent underneath, killing two workers and injuring five others in another nearby house.

The landslide partially buried and severely damaged three houses of 2-4 storeys./.