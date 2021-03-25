Chairman of the Board of Directors of C.T Group Tran Kim Chung (Photo courtesy of the group).

Hanoi (VNA) – It is necessary to focus investment on the young generation, said Tran Kim Chung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of C.T Group, at the conference "Dialogue 2045", held on March 6.



“Until 2045, it will be a shortcoming if we do not mention young people,” he noted.

Chung shared that according to the vision to 2045, C.T Group will focus on 6 major programmes, including developing affordable houses for young people, developing talented young human resources, forming young urban areas around big cities, participating in mobilizing and contributing capital to Ho Chi Minh City high-speed railway to Western provinces, building satellite megacities around Ho Chi Minh City, and developing four leading high-tech startup companies: Fintech, Proptech, Cell Tech and Flytech.



Up to now, the technical infrastructure of two companies has been completed, together with the city preventing inundation and building a green environment by restoring the project of Vinh Loc ecological lake in Binh Chanh, Ho Chi Minh City, and developing a Digital Bank specializing in export support.



According to his explanation, C.T Group's programmes have developed based on the long-standing strengths of the country such as geographical location, population and Vietnamese people’s intelligence.



Chung proposed the government to support enterprises to build a brand of "invest in Vietnam" on global media such as Bloomberg, CNN when Vietnam is a bright spot in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and recovering economic growth in the world. The country always accompanies with enterprises to immediately solve unnecessary problems in administrative procedures and guide them to sustainably develop and control the world market. In short-term period, it will quickly complete a comprehensive legal framework on PPP.



In addition, the Government needs to strongly invest in activities supporting young people with intelligence and aspirations, as well as quickly completes legal framework for development and application of Celltech and Flytech.

In particular, the strong investment should focus on developing transport infrastructure from Ho Chi Minh City to the Western provinces, and educational infrastructure for the Mekong Delta to develop future human resources./.

VNA