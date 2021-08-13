Society Conference highlights Vietnam – India comprehensive strategic partnership The Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13 ran a teleconference on India and its comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, a curtain raiser for a host of events promoting the nations’ mutual engagements and understanding and marking India’s Independence Day.

Society HCM City devises two-period plan to control COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh City, the current largest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam, has built a plan on intensifying pandemic fighting measures from August 15 to September 15, which is divided into two periods, from August 15-30 and September 1-9, with specific solutions designed for each periods, in order to realise the goal of putting the pandemic under control by September 15.

Society Hanoi’s youths join hands to fight pandemic In recent days, many checkpoints have been set up to protect COVID-free areas known as "green zones" to prevent the spread of the virus in the capital city of Hanoi.

Society State leader encourages frontline forces, residents of Hanoi in COVID-19 fight President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 13 visited and presented gifts to frontline forces performing COVID-19 prevention and prevention activities and locals in some areas in the capital city.