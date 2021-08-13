Cuban leader’s 95th birth anniversary marked in Quang Tri
A ceremony was held in the Fidel Castro Park in the central province of Quang Tri on August 13 to pay tribute to the Cuban leader on the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary (August 13, 1926-2021).
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
During the ceremony, participants expressed their warm sentiment and respect for the Cuban leader, who had made great contributions to the revolutionary movements of the world, and the success of the national liberalisation and development of both Cuba and Vietnam.
A banner of the virtual meeting on the Cuban leader (Photo: VNA)
He also took the initiative in the international movement to support Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification, along with its process of national development and defence.
The park named after him in Quang Tri was inaugurated in 2018 on the occasion of the 45 years since the Cuban leader’s visit to the liberated region in southern Vietnam (now in Quang Tri province) in 1973./.