Cuban legislature delegation visits Bac Ninh province
Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado (left) and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan. (Photo: VNA)Bac Ninh (VNA) – Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado pledged to create favourable conditions for businesses from Bac Ninh to operate in the Caribbean nation, while visiting the Vietnamese northern province on September 19.
The Cuban legislature will work to enhance and tighten relations with Vietnam across spheres, and expand cooperation between Cuban localities and their Vietnamese counterparts, including Bac Ninh, she affirmed.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan briefed Machado and her entourage on Bac Ninh’s geographical conditions, history, culture, and socio-economic development, saying apart from economic development, the locality has paid attention to health care, education and social welfare.
The official expressed his hope that the Cuban delegation’s visit will open up and establish new cooperation channels between Bac Ninh and Cuban localities.
Tuan also called on the Cuban side to facilitate cooperation between Bac Ninh-based DABACO Group and Cuban firms in such areas as high-tech agriculture and vaccine production./.