Politics PM visits leading tech firms in Silicon Valley Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage visited Silicon Valley and major technology companies of the US and the world there on September 18 afternoon (local time).

Politics Vietnamese Deputy PM meets with Cuban leaders Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha paid a courtesy call on President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández and held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz in Havana on September 18, as part of his visit to the Caribbean nation and attendance at the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit.

Politics Hanoi, China’s Shenzhen look to beef up multifaceted cooperation Shenzhen city of China wishes to further promote economic and trade relations with Vietnamese localities, including the capital city of Hanoi, especially in investment, 5G technology, new energy vehicles (NEV), wind power, and renewable energy, said Mayor of Shenzhen Qin Weizhong.

Politics Vietnamese PM receives politicians of San Francisco Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for a delegation of politicians from cities in San Francisco Bay Area of California state, led by Sheng Thao, Mayor of Oakland city, on September 18 afternoon (local time) as part of his trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, and bilateral activities in the country.