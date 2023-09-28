The Cuban leader also handed over the Order of Anna Betancourt to former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and the Order of Solidarity to Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man and former Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, and Chairman of the NA Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha, who is also President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, were honoured with the Friendship Medal of Cuba.Addressing the function, Hue stressed that it is the honour of not only the individuals but also the Vietnamese NA, people and generations of NA leaders to receive such orders and medals.The 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s trip to the newly liberated zone in Quang Tri province this year offers an opportunity for the two countries to honour their fraternity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation, he went on.The Vietnamese legislature and people are resolved to work together with their Cuban counterparts to cultivate the special relationship, he affirmed, expressing his firm belief that the Cuban people will overcome all challenges to reap greater achievements in the time ahead.At his meeting with Hernandez earlier the same day, Hue emphasised that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always treasure and wish to further tighten the solidarity, friendship and time-honoured cooperation with their Cuban counterparts.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez. (Photo: VNA)

The host suggested the two sides step up their coordination at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral parliamentary organisations, and support each other’s stance on regional and international issues of shared concern.Both leaders spoke highly of all-level delegation exchanges between the two countries and their legislative bodies over the past time, saying after Hue’s official visit to Cuba in April, many agreements between ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries have been rolled out.To boost the legislative ties in the coming time, the two sides will continue with mutual visits, especially those by friendship parliamentarians’ groups, and NA agencies.The leaders agreed to organise the meeting of the inter-parliamentary committee next year.Both shared the view that Vietnam and Cuba should enhance collaboration in economy, trade and investment.Hernandez stressed Cuba attaches importance to promoting economic, trade and investment ties with Vietnam, saying Cuba wishes to welcome Vietnamese businesses to visit and scope out investment opportunities in the Caribbean nation.The Economic Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba also wishes to welcome a delegation from its Vietnamese counterpart to Cuba to exchange working experience, he said.Hue pledged that Vietnam will continue its support to Cuba in ensuring food security, and suggested the two sides further tap their potential, and identify key cooperation areas.The leaders consented that the two countries should enhance cooperation in agriculture, health care and biology./.