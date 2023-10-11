At Phu Tho culinary culture festival 2023 (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Nguyen Le Phuc, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), said culinary tourism is an important part of the Vietnam's tourism development strategy until 2023 to enhance the country's competitive edge and its tourism brand.According to him, the VNAT is focusing on building high-quality, attractive culinary tourism products, enabling tourists to explore the cultural essence and community life at each destination through the lens of local food and beverages. They could also learn about the tradition of eating and cultural etiquette according to the Vietnamese customs.He noted that the sector will also popularise Vietnamese culinary culture to the world through events at home and abroad, especially in countries set as key tourism markets./.