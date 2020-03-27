Banh mi, a familiar dish to Vietnamese, was listed among the 10 best street foods worldwide by CNN. Banh mi shows up in every localities across Vietnam. In Ho Chi Minh City, it is a must-try for any visitors.

In order to honour the dish while adhering to the health sector’s recommendation on COVID-19 prevention, a cultural week themed ‘I love Saigonese Banh mi’ was held with various activities on digital platform. Specifically, the municipal cultural authority has introduced a music video to promote banh mi and called for influencers both at home and abroad to introduce the Vietnamese signature dish to their communities as a perfect dish amid the pandemic.

In order to respond to the ‘Banh mi week’, a lot of renowned Banh mi restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City are running various promotion campaigns.

The word ‘banh mi’ was added to the Oxford English Dictionary on March 24, 2011. It shows the world community’s recognition for Vietnam’s culinary delight of banh mi./.

