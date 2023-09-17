Participants at the 4th Cultural Festival of Ethnic Groups in Vietnam’s central region were amazed by the traditional practices of local ethnic minorities on display at Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon, such as brocade weaving and crafting musical instruments.

Festival-goers also had the chance to try exotic minority dishes.

Through the festival, artisans and cultural experts from 11 provinces in the central region discussed how best to preserve and promote local culture and effectively contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic development.

The festival is expected to uphold the cultural values of the central region’s minorities, which form part of the tapestry of Vietnam’s 54 diverse ethnic groups./.

VNA