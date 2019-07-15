A cuisine corner which introduces the province's specialties at the event (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap (VNA) – A week of culture and tourism in the southern province of Dong Thap, which took place in Cao Lanh city from July 10 to 14, welcomed more than 600,000 visitors, a surge of 50 percent compared to last year’s event.



The five-day event hosted various activities, including a ceremony marking the death anniversary of local man Do Cong Tuong.



Do Cong Tuong moved from the central region to settle in My Tra village in 1817 under the Gia Long reign. Tuong, who cleared wild land and planted many fruit trees, realised that the area's rivers and roads would suit the trade of fruit and agricultural products. He gathered many people in the area and set up what is known today as the Cao Lanh market.



The anniversary of Do Cong Tuong’s death is held annually from the 8th day to the 10th day of the sixth lunar month. This year, it was a highlight of the culture and tourism event.



Other activities were to introduce the province’s safe farm produce, traditional handicraft villages, agrotourism and tourism products. A cooking contest on specialties of Mekong Delta localities was also held in the event.



Within the week's framework, a display about Cao Lanh – Hoi An was set up to promote the culture and tourism of Dong Thap and Quang Nam provinces and to strengthen their relationship.



Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thuong, who was also deputy head of the organising board, said the week of culture and tourism has helped bolster tourism cooperation and cultural exchanges between localities.



It also aimed to conserve and develop values of intangible culture heritage to foster tourism and brand building of the province, he added. -VNA