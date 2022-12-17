At the event (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The opening of the Culture Workshop 2022 took place in the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 17, with leaders and former leaders of the Party and State, and about 800 delegates taking part.



UNESCO Representative in Vietnam Christian Manhart attended the event.



In his opening speech, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man emphasised that in the past struggle for national liberation and current national development, the Vietnamese Party and State have always attached importance to building and developing Vietnamese culture and people.



The Party guidelines, State policies and laws on the development of Vietnamese culture and people have been more and more perfect, manifested in important documents since the Party was established, he said.



He asked delegates to review the enforcement of the Party resolutions, State policies and laws in the field, the mobilisation of resources to cultural preservation and development, thus offering suggestions to the effort.



Following the one-day event, a report will be submitted to the Politburo, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the National Assembly, Government, ministries, agencies and localities to serve policymaking in the field, he said.



At the event, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang, urged participants to discuss renewing the implementation of relevant plans and projects, as well as shaping policies for comprehensive human development and pooling resources for the effort./.