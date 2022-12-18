Videos Van Ho turning tourism into economic spearhead Boasting jaw-dropping scenery and standout cultural traits, Van Ho district in the northern mountainous province of Son La has paid due regarding to developing tourism and making it a spearhead economic sector.

Culture - Sports Da Lat flower space, int’l flower expo open The People’s Committee of Da Lat city, the Central Highlands of Lam Dong, opened a flower space around Xuan Huong Lake and the 2022 international flower Exhibition on December 17.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese youths urged to preserve national cultural values First Secretary of the Central Committee of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Bui Quang Huy has suggested building on the role of Vietnamese youth in preserving and upholding national cultural values in the current period.