Business Fruit, vegetable export picks up despite COVID-19 Vietnam’s exports of fruits and vegetables to major markets like the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Thailand have surged despite the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

Business Car sales rocket after registration fee cut After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on July 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,218 VND per USD on July 8, down 4 VND from the previous day.