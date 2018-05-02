At the ceremony (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – CV9 community football academy, found by the former captain of the Vietnam national football team Le Cong Vinh, made its debut in Ho Chi Minh City on May 2.



Addressing the opening ceremony, Vinh said that the academy is a dream he has nurtured for a long time.



He revealed that he and Media Pool company, together with other partners, will coordinate in developing a healthy sport environment for trainees from 6-15 years old.



“I wish to develop community football to improve children’s physical health as well as their spirit of solidarity and mutual support in sport, while nurturing their love for football,” said Vinh.



He said that the academy will select talented players who want to become professional players and give them special training.



The CV9 academy has invited Australian player Marshall Soper, former member of the Australia’s national team, to work as technical advisor who will design training programmes for trainees.



The facility will also employ prestigious Vietnamese and foreign coaches, including Nguyen Thi Kim Hong, a player of Vietnam’s national female football team.



Along with football training, the trainees will also receive other caring services, including health care service.



As scheduled, the first courses of the academy will open in three locations at Districts 2 and 7 with a tuition fee of 2.2 million VND for eight classes per month.-VNA