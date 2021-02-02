Society Tet holiday begins one week earlier for Hanoi students Students in Hanoi will begin their Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) – the biggest traditional festival of Vietnamese people – on February 1, one week earlier than previous schedule, to meet the requirements of COVID-19 prevention and control in the city.

Society Vietnamese intellectuals in Europe firmly believe in bright future for nation Vietnamese intellectuals and students working and studying in Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg have applauded the country's achievements over the past five years under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing their belief in opportunities for Vietnam’s stronger development in the future.

Society Peach blossoms in bloom ahead of Lunar New Year festival Peach blossoms are a symbol of Tet (Lunar New Year festival) among northern Vietnamese, with most families decorating their homes with the flowers to celebrate the traditional festival. As Tet is around the corner, peach blossoms gardens across the nation are now ready for harvest.

Society Vietnamese in Laos proud of homeland’s achievements The 13th National Party Congress is taking place in Hanoi. Overseas Vietnamese, including those in Laos, have voiced their expectations of the success of the event while expressing their pride in the country’s achievements under the Party’s leadership.