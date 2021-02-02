Czech newspaper highlights Vietnam’s development vision
Czech newspaper Halo Noviny on February 1 published an article on Vietnam’s development vision, as well as the achievements the country has recorded over the past five years.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the closing session of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
The article said Vietnam is known as a bright place for economic growth and has increasingly integrated into the world economy.
This is one of Vietnam's great achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in recent years, which has helped create the driving force for the country's entry into a new period of development, according to the article.
Between 2016 and 2020, Vietnam was one of the few countries with high and stable economic growth (an average of nearly 6 percent). It is noteworthy that even in 2020, when the global economy was in recession due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a growth rate of 2.91 percent.
In addition, thanks to its multilateral foreign policy, Vietnam has made many important achievements in international economic integration in order to optimise all available resources for national development.
The article said the freshly-concluded 13th National Party Congress is considered an important milestone for Vietnam's development as it sets not only development orientations for the country in the five-year period, but also goals by 2030 and with a vision towards 2045. In particular, Vietnam aims to become a developed country by the mid-21st century.
It lauded the important role by the CPV in the past struggles for national liberation as well as the cause of reform.
The country has also been seen as a safe and attractive destination for international visitors, the article said./.