The city was recognised as having the “Best Asia Flower and Garden Festival,” and was ranked among the Top 5 Impressive Festival Cities of Asia at the International Festivals and Events Association - Asia, held in Thailand on February 29.

A highlight of Da Lat is its annual flower festival, which has been held for the past 20 years.

It was first organised in 2005, and Da Lat was officially recognised as A Flower Festival City of Vietnam in 2009 by the Prime Minister.

Over the years, the biennial event has grown to become a national cultural and tourism festival, gaining international recognition, and establishing itself as a unique festival brand of Da Lat.

Sitting on a plateau at an altitude of approximately 1,500 metres above sea level, Da Lat enjoys a pleasant cool climate throughout the year.

It is also one of Vietnam’s major flower-growing regions, producing 3 billion flowers each year.

Around 10 percent of its flowers are exported to various foreign markets, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Australia and Taiwan (China)./.

