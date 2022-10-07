Workers at Langbiang Farm in Da Lat city . (Photo: baolamdong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lettuce cultivated in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city has been exported to Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK), according to the municipal People’s Committee.

About 24 tonnes of the vegetable and others from the city's Langbiang Farm were shipped to Singapore at the beginning of October.



Tran Huy Duong, the farm’s owner, said the exported vegetables are cultivated with the application of hi-tech farming methods, adding that they must meet the food safety standards of both Vietnam and importing countries.

The local administration also said that up to 50 tonnes of the vegetable are ordered per week by enterprises from RoK and Japan.



Da Lat, blessed by nature with fertile soil and favourable climate conditions, is known for long as the kingdom of vegetables and flowers.



It is set to become a flower export hub in Southeast Asia, and aims to raise its annual export value of this product far beyond the current 50 million USD to match its yearly capacity of 3.1 billion cuts./.