Da Nang applies digital transformation to urban management
With 43% of the population aged 18 and more owning electronic accounts on the public service portals, the central city of Da Nang is among the leading localities in Vietnam in digital transformation.
Da Nang Smart City App helps connect residents and local administration. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - With 43% of the population aged 18 and more owning electronic accounts on the public service portals, the central city of Da Nang is among the leading localities in Vietnam in digital transformation.
Digital transformation is being promoted with the participation of all agencies, enterprises and residents.
Digital economy accounts for 17% of the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product in 2022. This has contributed to the city’s digital socio-economic recovery and development and created digital skills and habits for local people.
Nguyen Quang Thanh, Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications, said the e-government and smart urban area building inspire the city’s digital transformation.
“Data plays a key role in creating new values,” he told Vietnam News Agency.
Since 2020, the city has built a database based on various sources. For example, he said a database of citizens, businesses, household registration, officials and employees, and administrative procedures have been completed so far.
Local authorities and agencies have built 560 public service databases. In addition, free wifi stations are now available in the city. The city has also developed Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure such as a security and order centre, a smart traffic centre, and a water and air environment monitoring centre to collect more data sources.
Thanh said the data has helped State agencies manage work better, supervise public service provision, and monitor traffic flow, water and air quality.
The city has also launched digital assistants, including chatbots and voicebots which automatically instruct local people about administrative procedures and public services.
Da Nang smart city mobile platform provides more than 30 smart services and utilities for communities.
Each Da Nang citizen has an electronic account. They need to register one time and access to the available database.
About 260,000 citizens have registered for electronic accounts, making up more than 43% of the population aged 18 and more.
The proportion of documents handled online has reached over 78%, 1.5 times higher than the average number of the whole country.
A lot of agencies have actively applied digital technology in their administration.
The Ngu Hanh Son Medical Centre has launched a digital health certificate for people who want to apply for a driving licence.
The Department of Transport has launched QR codes for bus tickets and accepted online payment.
The Department of Information and Communications has added rainfall and flood maps to Da Nang Smart City App so that local people can follow them./.