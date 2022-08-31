Politics President suggests Lotte Group invest more in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed Lotte Group’s investment of nearly 5 billion USD in Vietnam and suggested the Republic of Korea’s conglomerate further invest in Vietnam’s large projects, while hosting Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics PM lauds Binh Thuan’s achievements after 30 years of re-establishment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the great efforts made by and achievements gained by the Party, authorities, army and people of Binh Thuan over the past 30 years when attending a ceremony to mark the south central province’s 30th re-establishment anniversary on August 30 evening.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 31 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Foreign diplomats congratulate Vietnam on National Day Lao Deputy Ambassador to Russia Vongvilay Thiphalangsy has offered his best wishes to the Party, State and people of Vietnam during his visit to the Vietnamese embassy in the country on the occasion of the 77th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).