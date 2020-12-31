Da Nang Festival – Welcome New Year 2021 boosts tourism recovery
An art performance at the Da Nang Festival – Welcome New Year 2021 (Source: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Da Nang Festival – Welcome New Year 2021 kicked off at Asia Park in the central city of Da Nang on December 30 evening.
The festival aims to revitalise tourism amid the new normal so as to ensure the twin targets of pandemic control and socio-economic development.
In his opening remarks, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh said that the beautiful beach city has gradually affirmed itself as a safe, attractive and friendly destination on the world tourism map.
The festival is part of a series of travel stimulus activities to recover the city’s tourism in the context of the pandemic put under control.
The festival, which is taking place from December 29 to January 2, 2021, features a wide range of activities like a cyclo parade, free night tours on the Han River, street music shows, and singing and dancing performances with traditional musical instruments.
A noodle festival with typical noodle dishes of Vietnam and other countries, along with booths introducing Da Nang’s delicacies, is also held within the framework of the festival.
To ensure disease prevention safety, the organising board allocates staff to measure body temperature, and provide hand sanitisers and face masks for visitors./.