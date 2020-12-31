Culture - Sports Da Nang: three venues approved for fireworks show on Lunar New Year Eve Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh has signed a decision giving the greenlight to the organisation of fireworks display at three local venues on the upcoming 2021 Lunar New Year Eve.

Culture - Sports Book on first Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos released A 132-page book on Le Van Hien, the first Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, was introduced to the public at the Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in Vientiane on December 30.