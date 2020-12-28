Because of COVID-19, visitors to Da Nang this year are mostly domestic tourists. The city has launched a series of promotional programs to attract visitors, Many special tours are on offer, including tours of local cuisine, river tours, and cultural tours.

Vietnam Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietjet Air are offering 40-50% discounts on air tickets to Da Nang. Travel companies have booked many group tours to Da Nang.

Da Nang has also received large business groups coming to the city for year-end meetings.

Da Nang has cooperated with Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam province to launch promotional packages offering discounts of 20-50% on high-end resorts, photo services, and wedding venues./.

VNA