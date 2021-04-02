Society Unique flower brooches Flower brooch is a beautiful accessory and a highlight for an outfit. With its elegant and charming beauty, handmade brooches from Hoa brand help make the outfit more elegant and more luxurious.

Society Vietnam hands over 200,000 USD to help Cambodia fight COVID-19 Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 1 presented the token of the aid worth 200,000 USD to Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Chay Navuth to support the Cambodian Government and people in the fight against COVID-19.

Society Universities from Vietnam, Australia step up joint training programmes, research Joint training programmes and scientific research between universities from Vietnam and Australia have connected students, lecturers, and research institutes in both countries, according to Dr Tran Nam Nghiep, Director of Strategic Partnerships for South East Asia in the Faculty of Engineering, Computer and Mathematical Sciences (ECMS) at the University of Adelaide.