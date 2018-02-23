The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018, themed “The Legend of Bridges”, will kick off on April 30 and end on June 30. (Photo: VNA)

– The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2018, themed “The Legend of Bridges”, will kick off on April 30 and end on June 30 with the participation of Vietnam and seven foreign teams.Fireworks shows of the host and Poland will take place on the Han River on April 30, while those of France and the US are scheduled for May 26, Italy and China’s Hong Kong on June 2, and Sweden and Portugal on June 9.The two most excellent teams will launch their fireworks to entertain audience on June 30.A string of activities are expected to be organised on the sidelines of the firework competition, including a food festival, a flash mob dance performance for students, and a street carnival show.Held for the first time in 2008, the event, formerly known as the Da Nang International Fireworks Competition, has emerged as an important cultural and tourism event, contributing to cultural exchanges and wooing many foreign tourists to Da Nang and Vietnam.From 2017, the annual event has become a two-month festival in order to lure more visitors to the city.Da Nang welcomed 6.6 million visitors last year, an increase of 19 percent against the previous year.-VNA