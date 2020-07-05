Society Hanoi stops renovation and repair of old villas Villas and architectural works built before 1954 in Hanoi will not be licensed for renovation and repair in the near future.

Society Over 1.9 million helmets granted to first graders in new school year More than 1.9 million quality helmets will be presented to first grade students in the new school year 2020-2021, aimed at increasing the rate of children wearing standard helmets to 80 percent this year.

Society Results of 2019 census on ethnic minority groups announced Up to 98.6 percent of mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited communes accessed electricity in 2019, according to outcomes of a census released in Hanoi on July 3.

Society 200-million-year-old mollusc fossils found in Gia Lai province Ammonite fossils dating back 150-200 million years ago have been recently discovered in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, according to Nguyen Quang Tue, head of the cultural heritage management office at the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.