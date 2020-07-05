Da Nang job festival draws over 1,000 students, labourers
At the job festival (Photo: vov)
Da Nang (VNA) – More than 1,000 students and residents in the central city of Da Nang flocked to a job festival on July 5 to seek advice and opportunities in both training and employment.
The event, jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Da Nang city, the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the city young entrepreneurs’ association, brought together 150 businesses with 26 booths.
It also featured a dialogue between young entrepreneurs and students, along with 10 booths for vocational training establishments to provide consultation in this regard.
According to Nguyen Thanh Diep, deputy director of the job service centre under the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, the centre organises four job transaction sessions each month.
However, he added, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 15 sessions have been held so far this year.
Given the increasing number of job hunters in the post-pandemic period, the centre will organise a job transaction every Friday, while joining hands with job service centres in Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Thua Thien-Hue provinces to hold online sessions, he said.
The unemployment rate in Vietnamese urban areas in the second quarter jumped to the highest in the past decade due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Statistics Office (GSO) revealed.
The national jobless rate in the first half of this year was estimated at 2.26 percent, as compared with 1.99 percent recorded last year. The rate in urban and rural areas stood at 3.26 percent and 1.59 percent, respectively./.