The workshop to introduce the “Clean cities, blue ocean ” programme in Da Nang on November 2 (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang city organised a workshop to introduce the “Clean cities, blue ocean” (CCBO) programme on November 2.



The seminar was held in the virtual form connecting with 14 locations across the country.



“Clean Cities, Blue Oceans” is the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)'s flagship programme to combat ocean plastic pollution which is carried out in 2019-2024. It works globally to target ocean plastics directly at their sources, focusing on rapidly urbanising areas that contribute significantly to the estimated eight million metric tonnes of plastic that flow into the ocean each year.



Da Nang is the first of four localities across the country to carry out the programme. Activities of the CCBO programme in Da Nang include supporting authorities in implementing the plan on ocean plastic waste management and initiatives to promote the fight against plastic waste pollution in terms of equipment, consulting as proposed as well as facilitating the project on "Strengthening public-private cooperation in recycling, waste recovery and circular economy in Da Nang".



The above-mentioned project will be implemented from December 2021 to July 2023 with total capital of 161,000 USD. It is forecast that by 2030, the total volume of plastic waste in Da Nang will be 228 tonnes per day while the total volume of domestic solid waste is about 1,800-2,000 tonnes per day.



Addressing the workshop, Pham Phu Song Toan from Da Nang University said that it was necessary to effectively and synchronously collect methods and classify waste in each district, ward and commune. He also stressed the need to collect garbage at sewage and at estuaries to significantly reduce the amount of rubbish flowing into the sea.

According to Nguyen Thi Kim Lien, Vice Chairwoman of the Da Nang Women Entrepreneurs Association, in recent years, the association has coordinated with the local administration to deploy many activities to raise awareness and contribute to environmental protection in enterprises in particular and society in general. She took An Dien General Trading Co.Ltd which has donated more than 10,000 glass water bottles to replace plastic ones as an example.



In the coming time, businesses will continue to maintain environmental protection movements such as planting more trees and strengthening dissemination to reduce plastic waste, she said.



Vo Nguyen Chuong, Deputy Director of the city's Department of Natural Resources and Environment, suggested that authorities at all levels, departments and localities should prioritise technical support and guidance on classifying plastic waste in the community and pay attention to communication to improve awareness for students./.