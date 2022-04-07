Travel Ninh Thuan, Lam Dong seal tourism cooperation deal The south-central province of Ninh Thuan and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on April 7 signed a tourism cooperation development programme for 2022-2025.

Destinations Da Lat attracts tourists with colourful flowers The “city of thousands of flowers”, Da Lat in the central highlands’ province of Lam Dong, has been named among the world’s ten best destinations to admire flowers by global travellers, according to the online travel service platform Booking.com.

Travel Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge in Q1 The number of foreign arrivals to Vietnam in the first quarter of this year jumped 89.1 percent year-on-year to 91,000 as the country has fully reopened and many international flights have been restored, according to General Statistics Office (GSO).

Travel Hoi An welcomes first foreign tourists in 2022 The popular tourist town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam welcomed 126 foreign tourists on April 5 following the hiatus caused by COVID-19.