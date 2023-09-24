Politics President offers incense at Tan Trao special national relic site President Vo Van Thuong on September 24 offered incense and flowers in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of modern Vietnam, at Na Nua tent within the Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.

Politics Naval ships of New Zealand visit Vietnam Two ships of the Royal New Zealand Navy, frigate HMNZS Te Mana and sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, arrived at the international port of Ho Chi Minh City on September 24, starting a five-day friendship visit to Vietnam.

Politics Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess visit world heritage sites in Quang Nam Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary - two world cultural heritage sites - in the central province of Quang Nam on September 23-24 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.

Politics PM delivers speech at UN General Assembly’s General Debate Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh delivered a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22 (local time).