Da Nang leader hosts Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess
The Vietnam visit by Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on the 50th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations is an opportunity for Da Nang to promote the bilateral ties and its cooperation with Japanese localities, affirmed Secretary of municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang while hosting the royal couple in the central city on September 24.
Quang informed his guests on the central economic hub’s establishment of relations with many localities in Japan and hoped such relationships will grow further in the time to come.
Crown Prince Akishino said this is his first time to Da Nang and highlighted the city’s friendship with Japanese cities, such as Sakai and Nagasaki.
Noting that the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties are at a good stage of development, he hoped the relationship will be deepened in the near future./.